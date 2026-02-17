Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) was up +1.66% at $108.51. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.05%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.91, marking a 46.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.78 billion, indicating a 36.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $23.44 billion, representing changes of +110.71% and +38.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.93. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.23 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

