Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $122.83, marking a +1.4% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.06% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.77%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.69 billion, indicating a 34.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $23.28 billion, which would represent changes of +110.71% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.12.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.