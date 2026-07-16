Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $106.22, moving -4.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.59% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.34 billion, up 36.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.15 per share and a revenue of $30.72 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.14% and +30.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% lower within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.87. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.31 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. SE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.