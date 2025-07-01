Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $150.50, demonstrating a -5.9% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.13% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.03, indicating a 123.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.08 billion, showing a 30.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.23 per share and a revenue of $22.37 billion, indicating changes of +151.79% and +32.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.84. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.16.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.