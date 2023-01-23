Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $66.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 31.93% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.67, up 23.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.17 billion, up 9.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.26% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

