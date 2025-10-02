Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $184.22, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.57% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.78%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.11, marking a 105.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.84 billion, indicating a 36.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.04 per share and a revenue of $23.2 billion, signifying shifts of +140.48% and +36.97%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.34% increase. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.05. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.57 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

