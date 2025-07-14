Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) was up +1.93% at $151.12. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.96% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.03, marking a 123.91% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.08 billion, up 30.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $22.37 billion, which would represent changes of +151.79% and +32.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.71.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE)?

Before you invest in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.