Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $241.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.84%.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion, up 126.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.08 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.15% and +67.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

