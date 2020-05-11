Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $62.91, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $920.90 million, up 59.1% from the year-ago period.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37% and +41.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.