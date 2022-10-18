Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $53.69, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.84, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion, up 2.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.56 per share and revenue of $12.17 billion, which would represent changes of -20.27% and +18.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



