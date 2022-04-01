Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $121.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 51.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, up 31.6% from the year-ago period.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.99 per share and revenue of $13.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.77% and +33.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.48% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

