Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $122.75, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.13% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion, up 47.96% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.58% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

