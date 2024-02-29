Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $48.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 25.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 4, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking a 98.4% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.59 billion, showing a 17.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.73% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.9. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.67.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

