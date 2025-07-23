Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $158.57, marking a +2.42% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.78% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.19% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 123.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.13 billion, indicating a 31.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.23 per share and a revenue of $22.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +151.79% and +32.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 29.16.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

