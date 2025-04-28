Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $130.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.93, signifying a 342.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.91 billion, indicating a 29.69% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.94 per share and a revenue of $21.84 billion, signifying shifts of +134.52% and +28.91%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.24% lower. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.08, so one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.