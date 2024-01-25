Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $39.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating an 81.6% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.59 billion, indicating a 17.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 142.03% lower within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.88. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 34.62.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.