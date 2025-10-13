Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $182.80, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.56% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.21%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.77% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.11, marking a 105.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.84 billion, up 36.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $23.2 billion, indicating changes of +140.48% and +36.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% higher. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 28.54.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.