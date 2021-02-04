Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $243.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion, up 83.54% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.42% higher. SE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.