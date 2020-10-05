Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $157.58, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 76.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.20 billion, up 57.05% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.51 per share and revenue of $5.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.5% and +73.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.