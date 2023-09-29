Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $43.95, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.59% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 189.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.25 billion, up 10.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $13.17 billion, which would represent changes of +310.85% and +16.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.54% lower. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.14, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

