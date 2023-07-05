Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $57.99, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 172.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.17 billion, up 15.02% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $14.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +389.15% and +23.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.6.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

