Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $74.62, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 16, 2023. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 191.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.92 billion, up 12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +329.46% and +6.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.54.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

