Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $63.30, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.7% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.17 billion, up 9.67% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.75% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

