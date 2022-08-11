Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $88.58, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.74% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.92, down 50.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.05 billion, up 25.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.75 per share and revenue of $13.14 billion, which would represent changes of +7.09% and +28.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.4% higher. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.