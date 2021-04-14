Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $245.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.6% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.16% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.07 billion, up 126.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.08 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +61.15% and +67.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.85% higher. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.