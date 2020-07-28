Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $116, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.76%.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 54.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 55.53% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.30 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15% and +46.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

