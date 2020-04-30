Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $55.58, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 28.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 10.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $920.90 million, up 59.1% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37% and +41.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.