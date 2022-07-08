Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $77.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.33% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 49.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.05 billion, up 25.02% from the year-ago period.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.74 per share and revenue of $13.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.43% and +31.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

