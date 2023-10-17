Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) standing at $46.69, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 21.97% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 183.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.24 billion, indicating a 10.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.49 per share and a revenue of $13.17 billion, representing changes of +293.02% and +16.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.95% downward. Currently, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 36.85.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.