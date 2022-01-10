Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $187.10, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.37% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion, up 47.96% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

