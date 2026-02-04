Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $106.26, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.51%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 24.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 46.77% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.69 billion, reflecting a 34.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $23.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +110.71% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.18. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.67.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.