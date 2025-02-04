Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) reached $123.15, with a +1.03% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 12.39% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.80, indicating an 8100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.74 billion, up 33.14% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. At present, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.12. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.46 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

