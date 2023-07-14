Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $62.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 172.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.17 billion, up 15.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $14.04 billion, which would represent changes of +389.15% and +23.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.82.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.