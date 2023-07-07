Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $54.98, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.06% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 172.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.17 billion, up 15.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $14.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +389.15% and +23.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.45.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

