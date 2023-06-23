Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $58.91, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.64% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 172.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.17 billion, up 15.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $14.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +389.15% and +23.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.13.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

