Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $83.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 191.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, up 12.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +329.46% and +6.12%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.1, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

