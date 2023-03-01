Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $62.07, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.14 billion, up 8.72% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.57% higher within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 480.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.1.

Also, we should mention that SE has a PEG ratio of 15.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

