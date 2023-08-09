Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $56.31, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Sea Limited Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 15, 2023. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 166.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.32 billion, up 20.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $13.6 billion, which would represent changes of +313.95% and +20.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.97, so we one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

