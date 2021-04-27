Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $267.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 33.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.07 billion, up 126.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.08 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion, which would represent changes of +61.15% and +67.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

