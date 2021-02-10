Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $270.97, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 26.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.77, down 45.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.67 billion, up 83.54% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.42% higher within the past month. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

