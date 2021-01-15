Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $226.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.96% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.67 billion, up 83.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.56% higher within the past month. SE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

