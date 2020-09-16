Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $147.58, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 76.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.20 billion, up 57.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.51 per share and revenue of $4.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.5% and +66.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.91% lower. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.