Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $120.36, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.96% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 18, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.57, down 54.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 55.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.30 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion, which would represent changes of -15% and +46.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SE currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.