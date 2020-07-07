Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $112.90, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 25.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.3%.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 54.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 55.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.30 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15% and +46.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.64% lower. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.