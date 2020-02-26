Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $46.42, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.88%.

SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 3, 2020. On that day, SE is projected to report earnings of -$0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $889.45 million, up 128.48% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. SE is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

