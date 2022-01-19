Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $167.83, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.97 billion, up 47.96% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

