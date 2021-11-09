Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $340.91, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.87% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, up 36.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, up 55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $10.09 billion, which would represent changes of +23.02% and +71.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower within the past month. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.