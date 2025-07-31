Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $156.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.58% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 12, 2025. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 115.22%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.12 billion, showing a 31.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $22.63 billion, which would represent changes of +142.26% and +33.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.85% decrease. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.48 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.