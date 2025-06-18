Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) was down 1% at $155.69. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.02%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 123.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.08 billion, up 30.05% from the prior-year quarter.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $22.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +151.79% and +32.02%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.58% upward. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.07 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

