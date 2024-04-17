Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $55.63, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.58% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.7% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.36, reflecting a 40.98% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.76 billion, showing a 26.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $16.04 billion, indicating changes of +42.65% and +23.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.22.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

